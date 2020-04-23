COVID-19 puts hundreds Make-a-Wish Foundation dreams on hold

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - From vacations to sporting events, just about everything was canceled or postponed because of the COVID-19 crisis. Unfortunately, that means many wishes from kids with Make-A-Wish Foundation have been too.
Emily Cundiff is a 14-year-old, all-smiles kind of girl. She has one wish.
“She wanted to go swim with the dolphins, so she could go be with her nana,” Heather Cundiff, Emily’s mom, said.
It’s a trip she planned on taking with her grandmother years ago, but it never happened. That’s because her grandmother passed away two years ago.
“I really miss her a lot,” Emily Cundiff said.
Emily has seizures that are triggered by light and heat, so seeing dolphins in sunny San Diego, like her grandma loved to do, was bound to be a challenge. However, the folks at Make-A-Wish had a plan: Emily would wear special glasses.
“We were going to go on March 15, and I got the call on March 12 that the trip was canceled,” Heather Cundiff said.
With shelter-in-place orders postponing more than 100 wishes in Arizona from March to May because of the novel coronavirus , Emily’s wish was put on hold.
“She was upset. She started crying, saying she really wanted to go on her trip,” Heather Cundiff said.
Make-A-Wish officials said they granted about 30 to 40 wishes at this time in years past, but now, because of the outbreak, they are able to grant about six to eight a month to kids like Marty Beck.
“It’s going to be here April 29,” the 19-year-old said.
Beck asked for photography equipment. Before he got sick, taking pictures was a hobby he loved.
While many other teens were getting their driver’s licenses, Beck was put in a medically-induced coma for a month to treat necrotic tissue in his intestines. Recovery is long and, years later, he still has doctor appointments.
“One day, going through normal life, school, sports and all that, my intestines had tangled over themselves,” Beck said. “It forced me to mature myself pretty fast and pretty quickly."
He said he did not have the ability to reinvest in his photography passion, but Make-A-Wish was able to help. He already has plans for his new camera, despite COVID-19.
“Since I’m in quarantine, probably … going to shoot some photos of my dog,” Beck said.
Emily’s wish, and many others, are still planned to happen, just not right now so everyone can stay safe. They are not sure when they’ll be able to see the dolphins.
“We’ve been waiting two years, so we figured we can wait a little longer. It’s going to be worth it,” Heather Cundiff said.
The wishes well worth the wait and well worth granting.
Make-A-Wish officials said volunteers are meeting with kids virtually and sending special videos, notes and gifts to keep wish kids spirits high.
They have been able to grant wishes like online shopping sprees and celebrity Zoom calls. They said they are working with medical professionals and following world health organizations when it comes to creating a timeline for future wish granting.
