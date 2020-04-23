EPA approves OXINE as COVID-19 killing chemical

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released studies on how well COVID-19 can move through air ducts and vents like it did in a restaurant in China.
That’s piquing interest in a chemical called OXINE, which the Environmental Protection Agency approved for killing the novel coronavirus. A few companies, including one in Tucson, are now using the vaporized chemical to sanitize homes and buildings.
“Our fogging machines atomize the product. So, when we turn it on, It actually goes through a process and it comes out as a vapor,” said Kevin Bedient, co-owner of Advantage Air Mechanical.
The company is scheduling appointments for early May. Customers will need to leave their home or business for a couple of hours during and after treatment. This substance kills viruses it comes into contact with, but that doesn’t necessarily protect from future germs coming into a building.
