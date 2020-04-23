From farm to fork: Local grower makes to-go produce boxes during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures in place, operations at restaurants and stores are limited. Some farmers have been forced to dump milk or plow over crops for which they have no market.
However, one local producer has found a way to adapt and is growing his profits by going straight to the consumer.
“Some of our restaurant customers have closed, business has somewhat slowed down,” said Bruce Laird, the owner of Avra Valley Growers.
Laird knows there is still an appetite for fresh, local produce. So, he is getting creative.
“[The situation] has caused us to evolve in ways and kind of get online,” he said.
Laird is launching a website for his business that’s set to be up and running in the coming weeks. It will allow customers to shop online and purchase a seasonal produce box, among other things.
“[The seasonal produce box] has a variety of 6 to 7 items, it’s going to be rotating kind of based on what we have,” Laird said.
The produce boxes are $25 each. Laird is partnering with other local producers to offer add-ons like honey, mushrooms, and bread. At some point, eggs and flower bouquets will be available, too.
Customers will be able to order ahead and pick up their boxes on Thursday’s and Friday’s.
“There will be four different pickup locations to sort of service this general area [in Avra Valley, Marana and Picture Rocks],” he said.
After receiving requests ahead of the website launch, Laird tested the waters and says he sold out of the produce boxes for this week. He hopes to keep that momentum going.
“There’s a high demand and we are doing well from it,” said Laird.
Avra Valley Growers will update customers on Facebook about their website launch, products, and pick-up locations.
