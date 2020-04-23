FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The 90s are back!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Fire Weather Watch is going into effect Tuesday due to high winds and low relative humidity. Summer-like temperatures quickly approach by the end of the work week and into the weekend as daytime highs climb into the upper-90s!
THURSDAY: Hello 90s! 1st 90 degree day of 2020 expected today. Sunny with highs in the lower-90s!
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low-60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-100s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-100s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.