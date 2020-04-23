First time turning on the AC? Make sure clean air is circulating in your home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In this first 90-degree day of the year, many people will be turning on the air conditioner for the first time.
But with COVID-19 continuing to spread, experts say it's important to take steps so that clean air is circulating in your home.
That starts with filters.
Filters catch impurities and make sure clean air is going in and out of your home.
Normally, officials say to replace filters every three to six months, but with everything going on, it’s not a bad idea to replace them on a weekly basis.
For the next few weeks, officials also recommend changing your fan from auto to on.
You want to keep the air moving so particles don't settle in your home.
Another way to circulate air is to open doors and windows for a while.
Even with pollen possibly coming in, it’s OK. Your air filter system should be able to catch it.
In order to kill tougher things in the air, you may want to step up to an ultraviolet light system.
“What this ultraviolet light does is actually cleans the air as it goes past the coils. It kills viruses, kills mold, kills bacteria, and actually keep your air indoors healthy and clean,” said Kevin Kisinger, comfort advisor for Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing.
Kisinger added workers have been taking some extra precautions to prevent the spread of germs.
They’re wearing gloves, masks, and shoe covers.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.