Taste This, Tucson: Staying cool in the heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures are warming up into the 90s this week, which means you might be looking for a treat to cool off.
Taste This Tucson toured a few local raspados hot spots this week, taking a our taste buds to new territories as well as a trip down memory lane.
First, we checked out a new establishment on St. Mary’s Road — El Chapo Restaurant. This location serves Tosti mangos. It’s a bag of Tostitos topped with chunks of juicy mango and sprinkled Tajín. It’s a refreshing twist for anyone looking to get a crunchy snack. El Chapo is also serving a coctel de elote topped with crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos for a spicy kick.
Next, we went around the corner to a place that’s been around for about 20 years — Sonoran Delights. This neighborhood classic is known for their tacos and raspados. We ordered tacos de cabeza, which takes the meat from the head of a cow and a macedonia, which is ice cream layered with fruit.
Finally, we stopped by Paleteria y Neveria La Michoacana on Sixth Ave for some homemade paletas (ice cream pops). La Michoacana sells paletas in just about any flavor and you can get them on the go! If you’re looking for a dairy free option, the Chamango is an excellent choice. This blended mango treat mixed with chamoy is sure to satisfy in those hot temperatures.
Supporting local businesses at this time is crucial for the survival of our local economy. If you can, please make sure to help your favorite local spots so that we can all get through these tough times together.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.