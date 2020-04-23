Tucson man gets 18 years for stabbing K-9 officer following bank robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The man accused of stabbing a Tucson Police Department K-9 officer following a bank robbery has been sentenced.
On Thursday, April 23, Frank Garcia received an 18-year sentenced on charges of robbery and animal cruelty.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Garcia has a criminal history that includes drug charges.
Authorities said Garcia stabbed K-9 officer Blitz last year with a homemade knife, which can be seen below.
Blitz chased Garcia, who ran into a nearby neighborhood following the bank robbery.
Officer Mike Doyle, Blitz’s handler, said he lost sight of Blitz around the corner of a trailer.
“When I caught up to him I could see he was being punched by the suspect," Doyle said.
Doyle said Blitz never let his guard down and continued to battle with Garcia while officers took him into custody.
“I could see blood on Blitz’s neck,” Doyle said. “He had two stab wounds on the back of his neck.”
Blitz had surgery and thankfully made a full recovery.
