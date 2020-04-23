WATCH OUT: Rattlesnakes on the move in southern Arizona

Encounters with rattlesnakes and other venomous reptiles can happen anywhere but are more likely to occur when you leave a marked trail or wander away from a heavily trafficked area. Always stay on marked trails and be cautious of your surroundings. Remember, if you encounter a rattlesnake, the snake is more concerned with being left alone and would rather not have to deal with you. Slowly back away from the snake, give it a wide berth, and continue on your way; an agitated rattlesnake will often hold its ground but will not chase you. If the snake is in your yard, watch the snake, as it is most likely just passing through.If you need to have the snake removed, some fire departments may remove snakes or you can call a snake removal service or pest company, however there will likely be a charge."Although accidents certainly happen, rattlesnakes are typically not dangerous unless provoked,” Jones said.