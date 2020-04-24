Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson finding new ways to provide for kids during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For decades, Boys & Girls Clubs have provided safe places for kids and teens.
Today, the organization is committed more than ever to do whatever it takes for kids, families, and communities during this crisis.
Thanks to the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson are finding new ways to provide for kids during this pandemic.
After receiving a grant for $20,000, the clubs have started offering special day camp programs for kids of essential employees and healthcare workers.
As you can imagine, offering these day camps has required money to be spent on cleaning products, masks, and hand sanitizer.
Money is also going toward helping staff since more people are needed to lead one on one learning and small group activities.
If kids need help with their schooling, staff members are tutoring through zoom calls
Staff members are even making calls to kids and their families to check in and see what they need.
“We’re continuing with efforts to keep connected with the kids. Some of them are homebound and are feeling very disconnected. So this grant has been amazing. It’s gone so far in helping keep our programs going,” said Debbie Wagner, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson.
Another program they're currently offering is their ”Club On-the-Go” virtual experience.
Through this, activity kits are being shared with families that align with the activities and programs the clubs would normally offer to kids.
Activities link to Literacy, S.T.E.M, Health & Wellbeing, Fine Arts, and much more.
It's not only a learning experience but really helps the kids feel engaged and connected.
They also just started handing out "Club On-the-Go” bags this week which include snacks, crafts, baking supplies ... anything that makes these lessons and activities more visual and fun.
But like many nonprofits during this time, the clubs need community support to keep their programs going.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities and other ways you can support their efforts, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.