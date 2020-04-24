County to implement task force focused on restarting the local economy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Administrator, Chuck Huckelberry, is in the process of planning for life when the coronavirus restrictions relax.
He’s establishing a task force, aptly named, Back to Business, which will determine how and when the local economy can reopen.
“The purpose of the task force will be to establish a framework of hygiene and physical distancing standards that need to be developed to begin to reopen,” Huckelberry said.
It will be made up of government workers, private enterprises, restaurant owners, hoteliers and non-profits.
The idea is to have the standards in place which will allow the county to hit the ground running as health standards dictate.
The reopening will be done in phases as standards allow and not by calendar date.
“We’re in a very positive spot to begin to think about additional decisions to increase the light in our economy,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a COVID-19 update Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Again, the governor reiterated the opening will not begin until health standards dictate when it’s safe to do so.
There may be some light at the end of the tunnel as some models say Arizona reached its peak in daily deaths, that the number of new daily cases should peak in about three weeks.
Also, the governor announced elective surgeries at some facilities will resume May 1. Ducey outlines that numbers show Arizona has an adequate number of hospital beds even if a surge occurs.
The Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce has a seat at the table representing more than 1,500 businesses in Pima County.
It has been surveying its members about their biggest concerns and re-opening.
“They have been saying we want to do this in a safe environment because the last thing we want is for us to open prematurely,” said Michael Guymon, the chamber vice president. “And then have this thing rear its ugly head again."
