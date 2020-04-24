Fact Finders: Employee rights during COVID-19 spread

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Families First Coronavirus Response Act is officially in place.
It requires certain employers to provide their employees with paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19.
The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) administers and enforces the new law’s paid leave requirements. These provisions will apply from the effective date through December 31, 2020.
Who is eligible?
If a business has less than 500 employees, those employees are eligible. Federal government employees are not eligible under the FFCRA.
Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees may be exempt from some of the requirements if complying can jeopardize the business.
What are employees eligible for?
- Two weeks of paid sick leave at their regular pay if they can’t work because they are quarantined or have COVID-19 symptoms and are trying to get diagnosed. That is up to 80 hours.
- Sick leave at two-thirds of their regular pay if they have to care for someone who is quarantined or to care for a child whose school or daycare has closed because of the virus.
- If an employee has been on the job for at least 30 days, employers must provide up to an additional 10 weeks of paid expanded family and medical leave, at two-thirds the regular rate. This includes if the employee can’t work because he or she has to provide care for a child whose school or child care provider is closed because of COVID-19.
WHD has the authority to investigate and enforce compliance.
