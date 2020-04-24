FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking heat for the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An upper level ridge is building in and will be bringing us summer-like temperatures for the rest of the month! We’ll hit the 90s on Thursday with things getting even hotter by the weekend. Did someone say 100s?! Stay cool and safe!
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low-60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-100s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-100s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-100s.
