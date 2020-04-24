Heroes and Helpers: Arizona National Guard helps teach the community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week, medics with the National Guard were out teaching proper use of personal protective equipment to the Hopi Emergency Management in Arizona.
That’s not all, 800 of the state’s guard members are doing everything from unloading groceries to delivering medical supplies during the COVID-19 crisis. A guard spokesman said they’re seeing historic community engagement on social media and that the phones are ringing off the hook.
They’re also seeing an increase in recruits and service members are also re-enlisting to help fight COVID-19.
