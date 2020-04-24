Heroes and Helpers: Tucson woman invites community to join free self-care challenge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we all struggle to adapt to the new norm, we may be forgetting to take care of our own wellness. That can be especially true for moms.
However, one local woman wants to help.
Lindsay Johnson is an Integrated Health and Wellness Nurse Coach who is offering a free self-care challenge.
She says a lot of moms who are now working from home and taking care of the kids may feel like they are failing at it all. So, she wants to support them and give them the tools they need to get through this.
“In my challenge, I will be helping you to create a sense of safety in your body, tools to regulate your nervous system, as well as prioritizing little bits of self-care,” she said.
The free self-care challenge starts Monday, April 27, 2020. If you are interested in signing up, click here: https://catalina-wellness.com/
