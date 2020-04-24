Local Homicide Suvivors, Inc. chapter celebrates the lives of those killed in violent crimes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Homicide Survivors, Inc. will hold a virtual candlelight vigil to honor the victims of violent crimes.
The vigil will be on the group’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, according to a news release. To celebrate the end of national Crime Victims’ Rights Week 2020, which started Sunday, April 19, 2020 and ends tomorrow, the vigil will host speakers from the Tucson Police Department, Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Pima County Attorney’s Office as well as stories from two survivors.
Programming will celebrate the lives of those killed by violent crime with a picture slideshow and musical performance, the release stated.
