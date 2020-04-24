Local Homicide Suvivors, Inc. chapter celebrates the lives of those killed in violent crimes

The vigil will be on the group’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, according to a news release. To celebrate the end of national Crime Victims’ Rights Week 2020, which started Sunday, April 19, 2020 and ends tomorrow, the vigil will host speakers from the Tucson Police Department, Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Pima County Attorney’s Office as well as stories from two survivors.