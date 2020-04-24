Police seek suspect in shooting incident that injured one

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was treated and released from a hospital after a shooting incident near I-10 and 22nd Street.
The incident happened at South Osborne Avenue and West 22nd Street on Thursday night, April 23.
According to police, two groups got into an argument, and one of the people involved pulled a gun and fired a shot.
One of the groups was in a car. A round struck a passenger in the car. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury that was not life threatening.
No suspects are in custody.
The Tucson Police Department’s gang unit is investigating.
