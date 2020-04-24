Sheriff’s detectives identify potential suspect vehicle in jogger assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has identified a potential suspect vehicle in an assault of a jogger.
Detectives are looking for a light blue 2013 or 2016 Hyundai Accent hatchback.
A woman jogging in the area near Craycroft Road and Territory Drive was physically attacked and assaulted at about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 19. She was able to escape his grasp, and the suspect fled the area.
The suspect is described as a man between 25 and 40 years old with rough and calloused hands. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a black hoodie.
He grabbed the woman by her neck from behind.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.