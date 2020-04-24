UPDATE: Single-vehicle collision on southeast side kills one

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teams with the Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Police Department are at the scene of a collision that killed one person late Thursday evening.
Capt. Kyle Hansen with TFD said the single-vehicle collision, which happened after 8 p.m. April 23, 2020, near the intersection of Irvington Road and Kolb Road, caught fire and claimed the life of one person inside. Responders are still investigating how the incident happened.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesperson for the Tucson Police Department, said in a tweet officers are also on the scene.
Both eastbound and westbound traffic on Irvington Road at Kolb Road is closed and will be “for a while,” Hansen said. Kolb Road is closed from Escalante Road to Valencia Road, Dugan tweeted.
Dugan said it looks like the victim “lost control of the vehicle at the intersection” causing the Jeep to roll and catch fire. Traffic detectives are en route to the scene, he said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
