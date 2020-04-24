Sorona Quest Laboratories to start antibody testing in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Healthcare providers can now prescribe COVID-19 antibody testing at more than 20 Sonora Quest Laboratories across the state.
The announcement came in a news release Friday, April 24, 2020, which also marked the day services became available. With a physician’s order, patients will be able to get a blood test to see if they developed antibodies to the virus, the release stated.
Appointments have to be scheduled in advance and can be made online.
The tests detect immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody response, which typically develops within 10 to 14 days after the onset of symptoms. Development of antibodies could mean that a patient was exposed to or recovered from COVID-19 and could have some level of immunity to the disease.
Patients eligible for testing must be without symptoms and fever for at least 10 days. The tests will be sent to the company’s labs in Tempe, Arizona and results will be back in one to four days, according to the release.
Sonora Quest officials will be able to test 1,000 to 3,000 patients with the launch of its test sites. In May, the company plans to open antibody testing to people without a doctor’s order or insurance.
For more information about the COVID-19 testing service, visit www.SonoraQuest.com/coronavirus.
