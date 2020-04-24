Sun Tran provides assistance to shelters during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sun Van and the City of Tucson have partnered with local agencies, to provide transportation for individuals to or from homeless shelters during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The effort was established to help local homeless shelters safely transport individuals to an appropriate accommodation to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The transportation assistance helps several agencies serving the homeless population. These agencies provide service to the homeless but have no means for transporting them. Sun Van assists by providing transportation from services to shelters or from hospitals when they are discharged. Persons being transported on Sun Van must show no symptoms of COVID-19.
Since Friday, April 17, Sun Van has provided transportation to over sixty (60) individuals from locations including The Salvation Army and Primavera Men’s Shelter.
Sun Van drivers assigned to these transportation services are provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including gloves, hand sanitizer, eye protection (goggles), gowns, and masks. Individuals riding in Sun Van are required to wear either a protective face mask or covering for the duration of their trip.
Sun Van vehicles are sanitized by a contracted provider, Ryder. Vans used for the homeless transportation are removed from service until they are sanitized. In the event that sick persons are transported, the vehicles will be removed from service after the trip and sanitized before returning to service.
Sun Van continues to provide paratransit service to ADA-eligible individuals. During the COVID-19 crisis, all transit fares have been suspended for passengers.
For more information on Sun Van, visit sunvan.com or call (520) 798-1000.
