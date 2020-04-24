Tucson employer to pay back wages after denying sick leave for coronavirus quarantine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An electrical company based in Tucson will pay back wages to a worker whose doctor ordered him to quarantine due to potential coronavirus symptoms.
Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) found Bear Creek Electrical failed to pay the employee for what qualified as paid sick leave under the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act. The company will pay the employee’s full wages of $20 an hour for 80 hours of leave, totaling $1,600.
According to a press release, the affected worker told investigators that he lives paycheck to paycheck and is depending on this payment to continue supporting his wife and children, to cover rent, and to pay other bills.
Bear Creek Electrical also agreed to future compliance with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which went into effect April 1.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has the authority to investigate and enforce compliance.
