Students from Tucson, Marana earn top honors from University of Arizona Museum of Art

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Artists from high schools in both Tucson and Marana earned top honors from the University of Arizona Museum of Art.
The UAMA hosted a special exhibition to showcase the work of high school student artists from across Pima County.
“While we get to interact with youth visitors on field trips, in community programs or with their families, we do not always get to see the results of their personal artistic pursuits and practices,” the UAMA said on its website. "We are thrilled to highlight the technical skill and creative thought that these young artists possess."
The UAMA said the artwork was chosen and submitted by local high school teachers.
Five of the artists won the Outstanding Emerging High School Artist Award, which comes with $1,000 scholarship for the University of Arizona School of Art. The winners were selected by a jury of Museum staff and faculty from the University of Arizona School of Art. I
Odalys Catalan, Beef Heart | Tucson High Magnet School, Teacher: Alejandro Gonzalez
Emma Kageyama, Trinkets to Treasure | Ironwood Ridge High School, Teacher: Jill Menaugh
Lola Lindberg, Untitled | Marana High School, Teacher: Elizabeth Denneau
Philomena Obono, A Displaced Equatorial Guinean | Palo Verde High Magnet School, Teacher: Karen Mitchell
Yatzity Salazar, Self Portrait | Sabino High School, Teacher: Michael Speir
Tara Maria Belger, Pulling Me Back | Tucson High Magnet School, Teacher: Alejandro Gonzalez
Mariela Holguin, Cell Tower | Sabino High School, Teacher: Michael Speir
Abby Maki, Joker | Salpointe Catholic High School, Teacher: Alison Murray
Skye Medina, Hummingbird | City High School, Teacher: Jessica Melrose
Aalyssa Miranda, TEN | Flowing Wells High School, Teacher: Lisa Sekulich
Audrey Newton, Silent Abduction | Salpointe Catholic High School, Teacher: Alison Murray
