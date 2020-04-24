Tucson radio station supports local businesses, front-line workers

“Tucson is a special place in how it comes together to care for one another. During this health crisis, our staff has received numerous donations of food, coffee and other treats from various members of our community. We are incredibly grateful and humbled by this outpouring of love and support. Each of these donations goes a long way, making our staff feel appreciated and supported by the community it serves. It’s a beautiful circle of caring for one another and we are so thankful.” said Julie Wolfe Beadle, director of major gifts, TMC Foundation.