Fact Finders: Is intimacy during the coronavirus outbreak safe?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You have probably been spending a lot more time with your partner during stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronaviurs.
One person sent a question to the KOLD Fact Finders team, asking if it was okay to be intimate during the pandemic.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus is thought to spread mainly through close contact from person-to-person in respiratory droplets from someone who is infected.
While many forms of intimacy require a closer distance than the six feet of separation recommended by the CDC, health experts collaborating at Harvard Medical School say that does not mean you should isolate yourself from your spouse or partner and stop being intimate at all.
According to an article posted in the Harvard Health Blog:
“If both of you are healthy and feeling well, are practicing social distancing and have had no known exposure to anyone with COVID-19, touching, hugging, kissing, and sex are more likely to be safe. Similarly, sharing a bed with a partner who is healthy should not be an issue.”
But, you will also want to remember, the CDC says some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.
If you or your partner have been sick with COVID-19 and are now recovering, you should follow the guidelines form the CDC on when it’s safe to be around others:
- They have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever) without the use of medicine that reduces fevers - AND -
- Other symptoms have improved (for example, when their cough or shortness of breath have improved) - AND -
- At least 7 days have passed since their symptoms first appeared
If you or a partner works in a high-risk field and has contact with the general public, you will have to make decisions around intimacy or even self-quarantine in the absence of symptoms.
Health experts say new relationships should be carefully considered.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.