Marana inmates ask Gov. Ducey for early release amid coronavirus outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dozens of inmates at one of Southern Arizona’s private prisons are hoping Governor Doug Ducey helps them take care of their health as the coronavirus spreads.
More than 200 inmates at the Marana Community Correctional Treatment Facility signed the letter, asking for the early release of inmates due to fears of the virus in the facilities.
The minimum-custody, private prison in Marana provides substance abuse treatment for up to 500 men. Currently, there are 434 men housed there.
“The virus is going to take over his prison. That’s what’s going to happen," said Monica Coronado. Her husband, Rene Maldonado Dominguez, wrote the letter for the governor.
“He’s concerned of his life, I mean.. he’s afraid of everything going on and he’s not the only one, all the inmates there," said Coronado. "They signed a plea to do time for the crime they committed. They didn’t sign a plea to die in prison.”
Coronado’s husband has about three months left on his sentence for a drug charge. Coronado said he shared concerns about sharing very confined spaces, officers are not taking precautions when dealing with sick inmates and access to soap.
“It’s hard," Rene said to his wife during a phone call. Coronado recorded the phone call and shared it with KOLD News 13. “It’s unsafe and unjust to keep us here in this situation when we cannot properly defend ourselves against this pandemic," he added.
As of April 24, 42 inmates were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in state prisons. Of the 42, 28 are at the facility in Florence.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Reentry and Rehabilitation, eight inmates tested positive at the Marana facility. Three have recovered.
Dominguez’s letter ended with:
“It would be better to go down as a leader that helped save lives than one that left people behind, without an option, to become more vulnerable to be infected with this lethal virus... Thank you Governor for taking the time to review our plea and the situation we are in.”
KOLD News 13 reached out to Governor Ducey’s office for a statement on the letter and request of an early release. On April 24, his office sent us this statement in an email:
“We will not be releasing prisoners. We’re going to protect public health and public safety and the Department of Corrections, Reentry and Rehabilitation is working with public health officials and following CDC guidance for correctional facilities.”
