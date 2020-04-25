Pima County Sheriff’s Department rescue a hiker from Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Pima County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team off a trail from the Sabino Canyon area.
Deputy James Allerton, a spokesperson for the department, said the call came in at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, about a hiker on the Phoneline Trail in Sabino Canyon.
Allerton said the man sprained his ankle and was unable to walk. Crews were able to find him and help him off the trail.
It’s unclear if the man was taken to the hospital.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
