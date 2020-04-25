Small businesses hope to get loan money on round two

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Much needed monetary relief could be coming to small businesses.
The second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will start Monday, April 27, 2020, after funding ran out from the first round of loans.
For several small businesses across southern Arizona, like Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizzeria, the money can’t come quick enough.
“I’ve been told by them that fingers crossed I’ll get it this next time,” Rocco DiGrazia, who’s owned the restaurant for 21 years, said.
The words aren’t very reassuring, but DiGrazia is holding out hope. He filed within hours of the applications for the paycheck protection program opening. He was left waiting for days until his bank, Chase, informed him he wouldn't be getting the money.
“I had a sneaking suspicion that this was just another situation where small businesses would get rooked of their due.”
DiGrazia closed the restaurant’s doors a few weeks ago, partially since it was the opportune time to do their yearly painting, and partially to figure out how to keep going forward.
His staff is still being paid but out of his pocket, from funds he'd put away for years. He's doing this for the loan-forgiveness option of the program. It states:
"You will owe money when your loan is due if you use the loan amount for anything other than payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent, and utilities payments over the 8 weeks after getting the loan. Due to likely high subscription, it is anticipated that not more than 25% of the forgiven amount may be for non-payroll costs."
“I’ve been saving to move to a bigger location for years now and basically I’ve burned through 3 or 4 years worth of going to move savings," DiGrazia said.
With Congress authorizing another $320 billion dollars to be distributed, DiGrazia is crossing his fingers they’re on the list.
"We should be able to catch up with our bills and keep everybody on payroll and if business is good our new reconfiguration should be able to keep us afloat for a couple months.”
But he’s not waiting with idle hands. Instead, they’re gearing up to open their doors again on Monday offering to-go orders, grocery items, anything to keep them running.
Even if it has to be on fumes until the money makes an appearance.
“Any restaurant in any town knows how to pull itself by its bootstraps and tighten it’s belt so we’re just going to be like when we weren’t a 20-year-old business,” DiGrazia said.
Businesses do not need to re-apply for the loan is they already applied during the first round.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.