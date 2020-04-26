Family decorates house to look like mom’s favorite restaurant for her birthday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many celebrations are looking different these days as COVID-19 temporarily closes restaurants, but that didn’t stop one southern Arizona family from saying happy birthday to their mom.
“We decided to do what we usually do, which is take my mom to dinner, but obviously that looks a little different,” said Carolina Higuera.
Instead of cowboys and gunslingers at Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse in Tucson, there are now signs of current times—pick-up and curbside only. It’s Carolina’s mom’s favorite restaurant.
“The food is always so good. The service is always so good,” said Jesus Higuera, Carolina’s dad.
Lourdes Higuera, Caroline’s mom, was turning 61 on April 18. The family had to think of a way to make her day special.
“The epidemic didn’t stop this party from going on,” said Jesus.
Carolina, and the rest of the family had to improvise. They picked up food from Pinnacle Peak, and decorated their house to look like the restaurant, with checkered table cloths and all. They even cut a tie and hung it on the wall—tradition at Pinnacle Peak.
“My mom is very appreciative of a lot of things, so we kind of wanted to go above and beyond for her,” said Carolina.
It’s a simple way to bring a little normalcy in a crazy time. But now, the question is how will they top it?
“Mother’s Day coming up, so be ready for that,” said Carolina.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.