FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for a very warm week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you thought temperatures were toasty today, get ready, because we are hitting triple digits for the first time tomorrow. This heat sticks around through next week.
TONIGHT: Sunny skies with a high of 101 degrees F. First triple-digit day of the year.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Breezy afternoon.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s once again. Stay cool.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 100F.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
