FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for a very warm week

KOLD Saturday 5:30 pm April 25, 2020 forecast
By Jaclyn Selesky | April 26, 2020 at 10:55 AM MST - Updated April 26 at 10:55 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you thought temperatures were toasty today, get ready, because we are hitting triple digits for the first time tomorrow. This heat sticks around through next week.

TONIGHT: Sunny skies with a high of 101 degrees F. First triple-digit day of the year.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Breezy afternoon.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s once again. Stay cool.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 100F.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

