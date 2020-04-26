FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures reaching the triple digits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We didn't hit those triple digits today, but they are on the way! High pressure will continue to build in the forecast throughout the week. An excessive heat watch will go into effect on Thursday.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with overnight lows in the mid-60s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s once again. Stay cool.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 100F.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
