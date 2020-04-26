Woman arrested after roommate found dead in apartment home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has been arrested after her roommate was found deceased in their apartment on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. on April 26, officers from Operations Division Midtown and members of the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to an apartment located at 2550 North Dodge Boulevard for a report of a deceased male.
Upon arrival, officers and fire personnel entered the apartment and located an adult deceased male with obvious signs of trauma.
The victim’s roommate, 40-year-old Mishelle Halstead was also on scene.
An employee of the complex told officers they had received complaints of a foul odor coming from that apartment for several weeks and that the residents of the apartment had been given notice about the odor.
Early on the morning of April 26, the same employee smelled the odor again. He made contact at the apartment with Halstead and then called 911.
Detectives with the Tucson Police Homicide Unit responded to continue the investigation. After conducting multiple interviews and processing the scene, detectives arrested Mishelle Halstead and booked her into the Pima County Jail on one count of Second Degree Murder-Domestic Violence and one count of Abandonment or Concealment of a Dead Body.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.
