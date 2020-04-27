Arizona small business hopes loan will keep employees on payroll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is renewed hope for small businesses struggling during this COVID-19 crisis.
On Monday morning, the Small Business Administration started taking applications again for the Paycheck Protection Program after it receive another round of funding on Friday.
MC Companies has headquarters in Tucson and Scottsdale. The company specializes in real estate investing and property management. Principal Ross McCallister said they are juggling collecting rent from tenants while working to pay their own expenses.
“We have 6,000 apartment units and 24 different properties in 12 cities and three states," said McCallister.
Eleven of those properties are in Tucson.
“Obviously with the turmoil caused by the Coronavirus, we had expected to see some of our residents not being able to pay on time. So we were very concerned about how we were going to continue to pay all of the people that work for us," McCallister said.
“We announced at the beginning of this that are our intention was not to have any layoffs," said McCallister.
McCallister said they’ve been fortunate and collected more than 90 percent of April’s rent from tenants.
“I think part of that reason was people saw their tax refunds in April. They saw their stimulus checks and started to file for unemployment. We had been working with residents throughout the month to try and give them the ability to pay weekly. We still have well over 100 people who are on partial payment," McCallister said.
McCallister said MC Companies applied for a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program and found out they were approved right before the first round of money ran out on April 16.
“The PPP is going to make a big difference in that in the next 8 weeks because that enables us to use the money that we would normally use for payroll to be able to make mortgage payments, and pay the utilities and keep up with property taxes, and continue to try to do maintenance that is necessary on the properties,” McCallister said.
This provides relief for the company’s 200 employees.
“We just feel really fortunate we are able to have this backstop to just keep our business going," McCallister said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.