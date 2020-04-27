Jim Click remembers Arizona auto legend, Tex Earnhardt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tex Earnhardt was an auto-dealing, straight-shooting cowboy legend in Arizona.
His passing last week, leaves a good friend of his, and another automotive king in Arizona, Jim Click remembering his legacy.
Days spent at Earnhardt’s ranch, Ford dealership meetings, marathons and helping each other out are all memories Click has of Earnhardt. Click said the man was always the same, no matter what situation he was in. He describes the two as friends and “buddies”—anything but competition.
“The cowboy, the starched white shirt, the big belt buckle and the blue jeans and the boots and the white hat,” Click said, describing his old friend. “He was friendly. He was outgoing. He loved people. You could tell that. That’s why he was so successful in the car business. People just loved Tex Earnhardt.”
Click said Earnhardt was “one of a kind.” A saying he was known for—that Click said seems fitting now, “tough times don’t last, but tough people do.”
