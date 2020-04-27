Many turn to gardening amid stay-at-home orders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many locals are going green during quarantine. As a result, nurseries and garden centers are one of the few flourishing businesses amid stay-at-home orders.
Planting isn’t just about feeding the soul; some are putting food on the table.
“It’s good to be busy but quite frankly, we’ve been slammed,” said Jesse Brunson, the assistant manager of Harlow Gardens in Tucson.
Brunson says weekends were typically their busiest days. However, now that most people are at home, the garden center is swamped with customers most days.
Over the past couple months, Brunson says there has been a spike in people buying plants especially vegetables, fruit trees and herbs.
“Maybe [people] are trying to fulfill a void or something from seeing empty shelves in the store, they kind of want to replenish their garden and get something to grow,” he said.
Plants are not the only things flying off the shelves. Seeds have been thoroughly picked through and Brunson says they are struggling to keep up.
“[Other nurseries and landscapers are] buying from the same growers, and the moment I get the availability … there’s nothing left,” he said.
Brunson says they are doing everything they can to keep up with the deliveries and to make sure everything in stock and lush, all while sanitizing and maintaining social distancing in the center.
While employees have taken on some extra stress, their customers are planting to relieve theirs.
“It’s very peaceful, it’s calming,” said Maryanna Kuipars.
Shoppers at Harlow Gardens plan to make sure all the extra time spent at home is fruitful.
“We have been in the process of beefing up our back yard over the last couple of years, so we are getting more plants,” said Keith Humble.
“More color,” said Bobbie Humble, “and just making sure everything we do have right now grows and fills in.”
“I would like to make an oasis in the desert,” said Kuipars.
As more people go green, Harlow Gardens’ sees green, too. Brunson says it’s shaping up to be a profitable season.
“I would say all-in-all, we are thriving,” he said.
