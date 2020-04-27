Pima County to hold ‘back to business’ meetings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is hoping to have the first meetings of its Back to Business Task Force this week.
The task force is made up of business and industry leaders who are trying to find ways to get the economy up and running once the shelter in place and stay at home rules have been eased by the state.
But it must be done “in a way that will avoid a second outbreak,” according to Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, who is forming the task force.
He says they hope to be easing some restrictions by the middle of May.
“Where we begin to reopen industry or sectors that have been hit the hardest,” he said. “And a lot of that starts with the restaurants.”
According to statistics released by the Arizona State Joint Legislative Budget Committee, sales tax revenues from restaurants have dropped by 70%.
Pima County licenses 5,000 restaurants and food vendors and has regulatory authority over them.
“We'll talk about certain things that are going to be mandatory, he said. “And other things that might relate to best practices.”
Regulatory may include required spacing inside restaurants, servers wearing masks, easing regulations that allow more dining out of doors and wellness checks, like taking the temperature of the employees as well as patrons.
“So that you have some assurances that the risk of infection is lowest possible, Huckelberry said.
The task force will be made up of a wide variety of businesses like pools, spas, gymnasiums, hotels, resorts and each will suggest its own set of best practices.
“That means we can gradually begin to reintroduce activities back to normal and in reintroducing those activities we're going to have a series of public health requirements,” he said.
The new requirements will take a while to get used to and will take patience and cooperation on the part of the public.
They will likely not be heavy handed.
“I think many of the things you are going to see come out of the county will be best practice, Huckelberry said, “From a public health prospective.”
