Suspect accused of shooting two Chandler officers barricaded inside home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chandler police have surrounded a home where a suspect who they believe shot two officers this morning is holed up.
According to an article by AZ Family, officers were patrolling the area when they saw a “suspicious” person. When one of the officers approached the suspect in the middle of the street, the man took off running, turning and firing three or four shots.
The officer was hit and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Chandler Police Department tweeted a few hours after the shooting that its wounded officer had been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.
One of the suspect's bullets reportedly hit a nearby home.
Shortly after 7 a.m., shots reportedly rang out again, 100 yards from the original scene. Detectives believe the two shootings could be connected.
According tp AZ Family, the second injured officer was awake and alert when he was taken to the hospital. That officer was searching the area for the suspect when he was wounded.
Police say the suspect is described as a man about 6 feet in height with light skin, wearing black shorts and a white shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130. Investigators are specifically asking if anybody in the neighborhood has video of the shooting.
These two shootings are the 26th and 27th officer-involved shootings in Arizona this year.
