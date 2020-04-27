Tiger statue stolen from Trail Dust Town

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A metal tiger statue was stolen from Trail Dust Town and the group is asking for Tucson’s help finding it.
They said if the tiger is returned undamaged, they won’t press charges.
The statue was originally owned by the late owner of Pinnacle Peak and was loved by visiting children.
“He is irreplaceable, and we want him back,” the group said in a Facebook post.
If you know anything, please call 520-296-4551. For more information, visit the Trail Dust Town Facebook page.
