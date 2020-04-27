Village Inn closes Marana location due to COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Village Inn in Marana has permanently closed, the company said.
Village Inn Restaurants said the location was closed March 30 due to “the financial impact of the COVID-19 restrictions on operations.”
The company’s other Tucson location, 9560 East 22nd Street, is expected to remain open.
American Blue Ribbon Holdings, the company that owns Village Inn and Bakers Square, filed for bankruptcy protection in January 2020 and announced it would closed at least 30 locations.
The Village Inn in Marana survived that round of closures, but could not hold on during the coronavirus outbreak.
“As with any restaurant closure, this was an extraordinarily difficult decision and we are saddened to make it," said American Blue Ribbon Holdings CEO W. Craig Barber. “Our operational leadership teams have been working tirelessly to keep our stores open and continue to serve our guests via to-go, curbside and delivery options, but even with those efforts having dine-in service closed in all of our restaurants across the country has created an extraordinarily negative impact on our business.”
The company said all employees from the Marana restaurant will be given severance package and could be hired at other locations.
