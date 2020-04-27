$400,000 worth of toys donated to Tucson foster children

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The coronavirus pandemic has affected all of us, but for foster children, it’s increased their anxiety.
To provide relief, Toys for Tots and Good360 are delivering tractor-trailers full of toys to groups across the nation.
Tucson is one of the first locations toys have been delivered.
The toys are currently stacked in the community warehouse at GAP Ministries.
Over the next few days, 15 Tucson foster agencies will be coming in shifts to pick up toys for children in their care.
Volunteers say their goal is to get toys in the hands of around 4,000 southern Arizona foster children by the end of the month.
Their hope is that the toys will not only combat boredom, but will help relieve anxiety in children, help create a sense of normalcy, and even act as an educational resource.
"For our workers to be able to come and get these toys, to go shopping specifically for our families and bring the things that are going to make our kids happy, it makes us feel like we're not forgotten. We feel loved and appreciated."
Heather, a foster parent said.
Of course, this act of charity isn’t just for the kids. It’s also for those caring for children in the foster care system.
They’ve been putting in long hours trying to keep children safe and to reassure them everything will be OK.
