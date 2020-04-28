Expectant mothers turn to virtual workouts during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With gyms closed virtual workouts have taken off.
For new and expectant moms this can be especially convenient. However, they need to be extra careful.
“I was definitely planning on getting back into the gym after I had baby, playing soccer again,” said Katrina Peron, new mom.
But, COVID-19 changed her plans.
“Obviously, I can’t do any of that,” she said. “All the adult soccer leagues are put on hold right now, all the gyms are closed.”
So, she’s working out from home, virtually.
“I’ll do some core workouts while the baby is doing tummy time,” she said.
Jeanetta Bodie is the owner of Strong Mother Movement. She instructs moms through safe virtual workouts.
“I get them to exercise in front of a mirror because we are not the most aware of what’s happening in our body,” Bodie said.
She noticed the demand for virtual workouts is spiking.
“Now that COVID happened, the exercise world online has blown up,” she said.
New apps, like MamaTrainer, are also popping up online. Claire Gray, the app’s creator, said moms should listen to their bodies while they work out.
“If you’re feeling excessive pressure pushing down on the pelvic floor, that’s a sign to stop and take a rest,” Gray said.
If you choose to take your workout outside, she said watch your step, especially while hiking.
“You do want to be mindful of the risk of falling so sticking to places that have man-made trails that are going to be flat,” she said.
Gray said moms-to-be should be careful not to stress their bodies too much during pregnancy. That’s something Bodie agrees with.
“Exercise doesn’t have to be an hour sweat session. It can be ten minutes,” Bodie said.
Both Bodie and Gray said staying active while staying at home isn’t just great for moms’ physically but it can help mentally as well.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.