FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hottest days ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We didn’t hit those triple digits over the weekend, but they are on the way! High pressure will continue to build into the area throughout the week. An excessive heat watch will go into effect on Thursday where we could potentially warm up to one of the hottest temps ever recorded in the month of April in Tucson. Good news though! Things “cool down” into the mid 90s for the weekend!
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s once again. Stay cool.
TONIGHT: Clear skies overnight lows in the mid-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104F. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 100F. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s. Breezy.
