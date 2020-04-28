First responders hold food drive to help low-income families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As COVID-19 continues to take a toll, many people are left struggling to put food on their tables.
To lend a helping hand, Golder Ranch Fire District and Oro Valley Hospital are partnering up and holding a food drive.
If you’re interested, you can stop by the Oro Valley Hospital between 8 a.m. and noon.
Volunteers will be in the last row of the front parking lot, near the middle.
All donations will go to IMPACT Southern Arizona to put food on the tables of low-income families.
Officials say IMPACT is feeding nearly 2,000 people right now, so they need all the help they can get.
“I know this is a difficult time for everybody right now. One or two cans can really go a long way," said Adam Jarrold, public information officer for Golder Ranch Fire District. "If you don’t want to part with cans, a monetary donation can go a long way with IMPACT. It gives them more buying power to get more of the stuff their community needs.”
The collection will be in a drive-thru format to minimize contact between the public and first responders.
If you don't want to leave your car, pop the trunk, and volunteers will take care of it.
If you’re OK with doing it yourself, you can walk up and put your donations in the donation boxes.
Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves to limit exposure.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.