Former Sen. Flake says defeat of President Trump better for Republican Party than second term

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Sen. Jeff Flake, long an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump, said he believes a win by Democrats in November would be better for the Republican Party than a second term for Trump.
Flake, speaking to the Washington Post, also said he would feel comfortable voting for a Democrat over Trump.
“This won’t be the first time I’ve voted for a Democrat — though not for president [before],” he said. “Last time I voted for a third-party candidate. [Laughs.] But I will not vote for Donald Trump.”
You can read Flake’s complete interview with the Post HERE.
There has been no love lost between Flake and Trump.
In October 2017, Flake delivered a forceful condemnation of the “flagrant disregard of truth and decency” and bemoaned political complicity in a Senate speech clearly directed at President Trump. Flake also announced he would not run again in 2018.
In July 2018, both Flake and the late Senator John McCain blasted President Trump over a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In September 2019, Flake wrote a blistering op-ed piece for the Post and called on Republican to save their souls.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.