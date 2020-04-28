Frustrations grow as unemployment numbers rise

We asked DES why many people have not been able to get benefits for long periods of time. They sent this statement, saying, “DES staff have been working around the clock to serve the record number of Arizonans in need of Unemployment Insurance. Depending on individual cases and circumstances, more information and additional processing may be required. Claimants can check the status of their claim in the weekly claims portal, and if they have any questions about their case, we encourage them to contact the Unemployment Insurance Call Center at 1 (877) 600-2722.”