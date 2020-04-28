Frustrations grow as unemployment numbers rise

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There were more than 52,000 initial unemployment claims for the week of April 25 according to The Department of Economic Security.
Tuesday, Fatuan Idrham and her son Khalet Alhasou waited in line for unemployment in near 100 degree weather outside. Fatuan speaks Arabic and her son is translating for us.
“It’s hard, you know, to pay the bills,” said Khalet Alhasou, who translated for his mother.
They said she was laid off from her work as a housekeeper at a hotel two months ago. The family claims they have been trying to file for unemployment since then and have not been able to get any benefits.
“We have a big family,” said Alhasou.
With a family of ten, money is becoming tighter and tighter as the unemployment lines stay longer. Tuesday afternoon, at the Fort Lowell unemployment office, there was a steady stream of at least ten people waiting outside. To practice social distancing, only a handful of people were allowed in the door at a time, a practice DES said offices around the state are using. A security guard told us in the morning there were nearly 50 people waiting in line. Yellow marks wrapped around the building show where people should stand.
“It was pretty frustrating because I kept going in circles,” said Jamie Wolslagel, who filed for unemployment for the first time.
Wolslagel said she applied for benefits after her company initially laid her off.
“It was scary, honestly, not sure what to do next and not sure how to file unemployment and how to go about it because I’d never done it before,” she said.
Eventually, she said, she was denied unemployment because she hadn’t worked at the company long enough. After this, her employer hired her back part-time.
We asked DES why many people have not been able to get benefits for long periods of time. They sent this statement, saying, “DES staff have been working around the clock to serve the record number of Arizonans in need of Unemployment Insurance. Depending on individual cases and circumstances, more information and additional processing may be required. Claimants can check the status of their claim in the weekly claims portal, and if they have any questions about their case, we encourage them to contact the Unemployment Insurance Call Center at 1 (877) 600-2722.”
DES said they are directing as many people as possible to use phone and online services when applying.
Offices will only admit as many visitors that need in-person services as social distancing allows.
