More than 50 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Pima County linked to nursing homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - New data is shining light on how vulnerable people at long-term care and assisted living facilities are when it comes to the coronavirus.
According to the Pima County Health Department, staff and residents of these facilities make up 27 percent of COVID-19 cases, 43 percent of hospitalizations and 53 percent of the deaths in the county.
The numbers are not surprising to Angela Hancock, a Tucson resident who says her mother tested positive for the virus at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation.
“It was scary, it really was,” said Hancock. “I was in tears for days because I wasn’t sure if she was going to be alright or not.”
Hancock says her mother was transferred to Sapphire after receiving an emergency surgery at TMC in late February.
She says staff informed her on April 5th that her mother contracted the virus, but says communication from Sapphire wasn’t as good as it should have been.
“She’s 81 years old, even though she is in great shape otherwise with that surgery, how do I know that she’s safe from this?” asked Hancock.
It’s a situation many families are in.
Sapphire is one of 25 long-term care and assisted living facilities in Pima County with confirmed coronavirus cases.
As of Saturday, 58 residents and 36 staff members at Sapphire have tested positive. While there have been deaths of residents, officials have not said how many.
“It has been hard to see our nursing homes become an easy target,” said Jeanine L’Ecuyer, a Sapphire spokesperson. “What many people don’t understand is that we care for the sickest and most frail patients. We do it in a setting with fewer resources from the government, including much lower reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid. We’re expected to do a great deal with severely limited resources.”
“If you have ever been in a long-term care facility, you know it’s a setup [for an outbreak] because you have so many people who are so vulnerable living together and the nature of the job involves close contact with residents,” said Dr. Bob England, the director of public health for Pima County. “It’s an inherently risky environment.”
Hancock wishes more was done to prevent the virus from spreading at Sapphire.
“Being prepared for something like this would have [made things] a lot easier,” she said.
England says there simply wasn’t enough testing or personal protective equipment (PPE) from the start.
“We have been prioritizing [care facilities] from the very beginning,” he said, “but I’m sure that however much [PPE] people had on hand early on, they burned through it really quickly because at the start of this, everyone was following our tried-and-true procedures that included going through a lot of PPE rather than trying to reuse it. I cannot possibly begin to explain what the supply chain issue is in this country … and I don’t think any particular institution could have been prepared for this when their usual source of ordering supplies suddenly says ‘We don’t have anymore’. There are things I wish we all could have done better from the beginning, but it was largely driven by a lack of supplies.”
England says the health department is focused on getting more PPE and coronavirus tests to care facilities. He says separating those who have the virus from those who don’t is also key in mitigating outbreaks.
“It is hard to describe just how difficult this has been for staff,” said L’Ecuyer. “We have many staff members who did not want to go home at night out of fear of exposing their families to the virus. We’ve placed those staffers in hotels at our expense … some have not seen their families for weeks. More than 90% of our staff have stuck with us, which is incredible and a very different story from what we’ve seen across the country.”
As for Hancock, she says her mother has since been discharged from Sapphire.
She recommends families keep in contact with loved ones in nursing homes and assisted living facilities as much as possible.
