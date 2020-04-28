Operation Chill Out starts tomorrow; Salvation Army asks for donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army of Tucson is starting its annual Operation Chill Out, which provides relief for homeless people during hot days operating when the official temperature rises to 102 degrees or higher.
On those days, bottled water, sunscreen, hats and umbrellas will be offered at Santa Rita Park at 22nd Street and Fourth Ave, the Hospitality House and the All Nations Corps. Donations are needed for food and emergency relief supplies for our homeless population in need in Tucson.
For this drive we are looking for donations of unopened bottled water, sunscreen, lip balm, hats, umbrellas, sunglasses and light-colored clothing, as well as time from volunteers.
Donations will be accepted starting Wednesday, April 29 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and continuing through August 31.
You can drop-off of food, water and supplies, at:
• The Salvation Army All Nations Corps Community Center, 1001 N Richey, 795-4504 (bilingual), Open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday.,
• The Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave. 520-795-9671 (bilingual), Open 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days per week.
“We are grateful to our Tucson community their time and generosity. This program is so valuable because it keeps our homeless citizens supplied with the necessary water and relief supplies. Any water or supply donation will help us immensely so we can continue our mission serving the Tucson community during this time of need,” said Captain Ellen Oh, Salvation Army Tucson City Coordination officer.
