Regina Romero asks governor for stay-at-home extension

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While many cities and states across the country, have reopened or are considering such a move, Tucson’s Mayor, Regina Romero says the city is not ready to do so.
“We are not seeing a decrease in cases, we are not seeing a decrease in deaths,” says Romero. “So we have to tread lightly.”
But just how lightly to tread at this time is the issue.
According to Centers for Disease Control guidelines and the ones followed by Pima County, before opening a community should have a decrease in cases for 14 straight days.
That is not the case in Tucson, which is one of the Mayor’s concerns.
“Once we start seeing that trend of positive cases going down, they we can begin reopening in a safe way,” she said.
But that decision may be taken away from her depending on the actions of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey who issued a stay at home order which expires, Thursday, April 30, 2020.
“If the Governor comes back on April, 20th, May 1st, and says we’re ready to open bars and restaurants, we not prepared adequately,” she said.
Part of the issue is, communication with the Governor’s office has essentially dried up.
Early on in the pandemic, daily calls were the rule. They dropped to about two a week and now there has been none in the past week.
“I am concerned because the Governor has not disclosed what his plans are,” Mayor Romero said.
The emergency declaration issued by the Mayor in March also expires on Thursday but she is not ready to let it go without more testing and compliance with CDC guidelines.
“I would recommend the Governor wait another 14 to 15 days to look at the additional data that we're looking at,” she said. “I wouldn’t be able to say we’re at odds because we don’t have the information on what the Governor is planning to do.”
But Romero said she would support opening up restaurants in another 15 days if it can be proven that it’s safe for customers.
“I don’t believe we are there yet,” said Romero. “And we’re not going to get there magically by May 1st.”
