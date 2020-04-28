Rio Nuevo Board passes on second Economic Relief Funding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Despite a well-received first round of relief funding, the Rio Nuevo Board decided to forgo offering a second round.
At this Tuesday’s board meeting, members considered another funding package for service-related businesses in the Rio Nuevo District, which includes downtown, parts of the west side and a corridor along Broadway Boulevard.
With little or no income for the next several weeks, perhaps, months, the board decided it needs to wait.
“Now we’re going to go into a period that we don’t know how long zero income will last," said Rio Nuevo District Board Treasurer Chris Sheafe. "If it lasts for any length of time, we’re going to be in serious trouble. Just basic prudence calls for tapping the brake and not dissipating the assets we have until we know our mothership is protected.”
“These are the kind of things that got us into trouble before, funding things that don’t pay taxes. I just think right now with where we are in our finances that we would really be derelict in trying to give away this money right now. We just don’t have it,” said Mark Irvin, the board’s vice chairman and secretary.
On Monday, April 27, the Rio Nuevo Board announced that 105 businesses received money through the District’s Economic Relief Assistance Program. Those grants ranged from $5,000 to $50,000.
