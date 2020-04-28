Tucson Wildlife Center saves baby owl from hay truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A baby bird is doing much better after workers with the Tucson Wildlife Center took him off a truck earlier this week.
The newly-hatched barn owl was plucked from a hay truck along with its sibling and a few unmatched eggs from the same nest, according to an email from the wildlife center. The little bird’s sibling did not survive and the other eggs weren’t viable.
Since TCW teams couldn’t return the bird to its mother, crews took the nestling in and help nurse it back to health with fluids and a warm place to sleep.
The young owl will stay at the center and, when he’s older, will be fostered by the center’s older female and male barn owls staying in sanctuary, the email said.
