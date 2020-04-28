UA researchers develop two-way texting system to help slow the spread of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you have access to a phone, than you can help slow the spread of COVID 19.
Researchers at UArizona have developed a two-way texting system called “AZCOVIDTXT”— designed to gather health information from all Arizona households so we can stop the spread of COVID-19 in Arizona, and at the same time deliver resources such as food, medicine, healthcare and guidance to those who need them most.
The project will also provide vital pandemic information to a team of researchers led by Kacey Ernst, PhD, associate professor and infectious disease epidemiologist at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.
Dr. Tracy Crane is one of the lead members who developed AZCOVIDTXT that was born from a severe lack of data across the state.
"We were not testing at a high enough level in Arizona. So we thought what can we do to help get more information to our counties and to our state level leaders." said Crane.
Within minutes of texting 'JOIN' to 1-833-410-0546 you’ll be asked a few questions that survey if anyone in your household isn’t feeling well on a weekly basis.
That information is then logged and mapped online, showing you by zip code where sick people are.
"This is very centric to Arizona and to be able to look at the zip code level is important particularly as we make decision about where resources are and who needs what kind of resources.”
Not only does it check for illness, but if you need resources as well. Texts can be sent to you showing where you can get help finding food or hygiene products, even mental health help according to your location.
“We go on to ask them a few more questions about if they’re having problems finding food or hygiene products are they having difficulties feeling in isolation and mental health concerns and if they want to receive more messages related to those we send them unique messages," said Crane.
So far, over 2,000 households have joined with 156 zip codes participating.
A good start, but Dr. Crane says their goal is 100 thousand, and to get more people to take providing data into their own hands.
"We’re really helping our friends and neighbors and our town and communities to help the whole spread of COVID-19. And hopefully get us all back to work and school sooner.”
Researchers wanted to make sure they reach everyone across the state no matter what, so AZCOVIDTXT is also available in Spanish. Text “UNIRSE” to 1-833-410-0546.
To learn more about AZCOVIDTXT click HERE.
